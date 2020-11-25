Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

EU drug regulator 'very hopeful' of positive COVID-19 vaccine opinion by Christmas

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is hopeful that it will be able to produce a scientific opinion on COVID-19 vaccines seeking regulatory approval before Christmas , the regulator’s new chief said on Wednesday.

“All going well we would be very hopeful that we could have a positive opinion before Christmas,” EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke told RTE radio in an interview. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

