European regulator to approve COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 - Bild

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is aiming to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 23, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday, citing government and European Commission sources.

EMA said in early December it planned to decide on whether to approve the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by Dec 29, and another being developed by Moderna by Jan. 12. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Thomas Escritt)