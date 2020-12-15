EU regulator to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 - source

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BERLIN (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to issue a positive verdict on the first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday, putting EU countries on track to catch up with the United States and Britain, where immunisation campaigns are underway.

“Yes, the EMA will be done on December 23,” the source said, referring to the watchdog’s review of Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn also told a news conference that he hoped European Union approval for the vaccine would be in place before Christmas, clearing a path for innoculations before the end of the year.

EMA said in early December it planned to issue its view on the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by Dec 29, and on another inoculation developed by Moderna by Jan. 12.

The vaccine is already being rolled out in countries including the United States, Britain and Canada, following positive verdicts by regulators there.

A spokeswoman for EMA reiterated that the watchdog would rule on the compound by Dec. 29 at the latest under the ongoing rolling review of a request for conditional marketing approval.

BioNTech was not immediately available to comment.

EMA’s mandate is to issue recommendations on new medical treatments. The European Commission has the final say on approval and typically follows EMA’s advice.

German newspaper Bild earlier reported that a positive EMA verdict was slated for Dec 23, citing government and European Commission sources. Bild added that Dec. 26 was seen a possible launch day for vaccinations in Germany.