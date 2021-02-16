EU drugs regulator gets application for J&J COVID-19 vaccine approval

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Europe’s drugs regulator said on Tuesday it has received an application for the conditional approval of U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is also being assessed by U.S. authorities.

The European Medicines Agency said its human medicines committee (CHMP) will assess the vaccine, known as COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, under an accelerated timetable. (bit.ly/3b9M5SK) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)