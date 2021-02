ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Evonik said on Thursday it is investing in the short-term expansion of production of lipids to be used to in BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are ... doing everything possible to supply our partners with the critical lipids they need,” Christian Kullmann, chairman of Evonik’s executive board, said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)