FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at FioCruz Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian biomedical center Fiocruz will submit a study proposal for researching the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in minors, the head of the institute, Nisia Trinidade, said on Tuesday.

Fiocruz has partnered in Brazil with AstraZeneca to finish, distribute and eventually fully produce the vaccine, which is already approved in Brazil for use in adults.