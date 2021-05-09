Fosun Pharma's subsidiary, BioNTech to set up JV for COVID-19 vaccine production

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Sunday its subsidiary had agreed to set up a joint venture with BioNTech for the manufacture and commercialisation of the German firm’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial will provide a manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of up to 1 billion doses of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, while BioNTech agreed to license relevant manufacturing technology and know-how to the JV, in which the two firms will hold 50% stake each, Shanghai Fosun Pharma said in a filing. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; editing by David Evans)