France to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday - health minister

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France will start its COVID-19 vaccination programme next Sunday, Health Minister Olivier Veran wrote on his Twitter feed.

Veran added in his Tweet on Monday that the French vaccination programme would start off with the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly.

Europe’s medicines regulator will on Monday assess the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, with a green light to put Europe on course to start inoculations within a week.