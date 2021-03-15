Germany continues to use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Germany flag in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany continues to use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine according to the European Medicines Agency’s guidelines despite reports about serious side-effects and a suspension of the vaccine in some countries, the health ministry said.

The reports of potential safety risks are taken seriously and data is examined constantly, a ministry spokesman told Reuters. Further proceedings will be discussed with the European and the national vaccine regulators this week, he said.