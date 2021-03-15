Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Germany continues to use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Germany flag in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany continues to use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine according to the European Medicines Agency’s guidelines despite reports about serious side-effects and a suspension of the vaccine in some countries, the health ministry said.

The reports of potential safety risks are taken seriously and data is examined constantly, a ministry spokesman told Reuters. Further proceedings will be discussed with the European and the national vaccine regulators this week, he said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa

