Germany expects 40.2 mln doses of Biontech COVID vaccine in Q2 -document

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The German government expects 40.2 million doses of Biontech/Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter, a government document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The document, which was prepared for a virtual meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with the 16 state premiers and representatives of pharmaceutical companies and the European Union later on Monday, also said that the government sees potential delivery and production risks. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)