Pfizer says enrolled more than 29,000 people in its COVID-19 vaccine trial

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday that it had enrolled more than 29,000 people in its 44,000-volunteer trial to test the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech. 22UAy.F

The company, which expanded the size of the trial from 30,000 people over the weekend, had enrolled more than 25,000 people as of last week. The company has said it could have results on whether the vaccine works in October.