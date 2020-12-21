Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A specialist works during the production of Gam-COVID-Vac, also known as Sputnik-V, vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a facility of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has started production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

Kazakhstan’s Karaganda pharmaceutical complex produced a “validation batch” of the vaccine on Monday that will be sent for checks at Russia’s Gamaleya Institute where Sputnik V was developed, RDIF said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

