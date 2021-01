FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s health ministry approved on Friday the emergency use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with the first batch expected to arrive within days, Kuwait state news agency (KUNA) reported, citing a health ministry official.