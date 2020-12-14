Moderna expects European approval for COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 12

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Moderna expects the European Union to approve its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in mid-January and is ready to start distribution immediately afterwards, the head of its European division told German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

“We expect approval for the EU and thus for Germany on Jan. 12,” Dan Staner was quoted as saying on Monday. “As soon as we have received the approval, we can deliver.”