New York Governor Cuomo says will fine hospitals who don't deploy COVID vaccine doses within a week

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The State of New York will begin fining hospitals that fail to deploy their allotted COVID-19 vaccine doses within a week of receiving them and will decline to provide them with further doses, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Monday.

The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccines to states and territories around the country but only around 4 million vaccine doses have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was last updated on Saturday. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell and Rebecca Spalding in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)