CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 dose 65.7% effective in large trial - Pakistani official

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc showed 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases, and 90.98% stopping severe disease in interim multi-country results, Pakistan’s Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Monday.

“In the Pakistani subset, efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases is 74.8% and 100% at preventing severe disease,” Sultan added on Twitter of the one-dose Ad5-nCoV candidate. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)