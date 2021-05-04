FACTBOX-How drugmakers price COVID-19 vaccines globally

May 4 (Reuters) - Nearly a dozen COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for emergency use across the world and several countries have started mass efforts to inoculate their populations. Here are details on how much governments are paying per dose and the dose quantities of each vaccine deal. ASTRAZENECA COUNTRY PRICE NUMBER OF DOSES DETAILS United Kingdom About $3 (2.17 100 million doses pounds) per dose (bit.ly/3aWwUgs) EU About $3.5 (2.9 300 million doses euros) per dose India $2.03 (150 Indian 210 million doses as Maker Serum rupees)- $7.95 (600 of April 28 (bit.ly/3nHMzp3) Institute of India Indian rupees) per to sell vaccine to dose state governments at 300 Indian rupees ($4.06) a dose and to private hospitals at 600 Indian rupees($7.95); has been providing to central government for 150 Indian rupees ($2.03) South Africa $5.25 per dose 1.5 million shots South Africa's government said in February it may sell doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it may not need or swap them for a different vaccine. African Union $3 per dose 100 million doses BHARAT BIOTECH COUNTRY PRICE NUMBER OF DOSES DETAILS India $2.03 (150 Indian 70 million doses (bit.ly/3nHMzp3) To supply to state rupees) to $16.20 governments at 400 (1,200 Indian Indian rupees and to rupees) per dose private hospitals at 1,200 Indian rupees per dose. Central government to pay 150 Indian rupees ($2.03) per dose Outside India $15-$20 per dose N/A This pricing applies for international markets, supplies to governments under EUAs Brazil 1.6 billion reais 20 million doses Not yet authorized ($294.30 million) for emergency use in Brazil CANSINO COUNTRY PRICE NUMBER OF DOSES DETAILS Pakistan $27.15 per 60,000 doses Based on a injection government-approved mechanism to fix open market prices JOHNSON & JOHNSON COUNTRY PRICE NUMBER OF DOSES DETAILS U.S. $14.50 per dose 100 million doses Price for the single-dose vaccine includes $456 million development costs African Union Likely to be $10 Up to 400 million per dose shots MODERNA COUNTRY PRICE NO. OF DOSES DETAILS U.S. $15.40 per dose 300 million doses by Price excludes a July-end roughly $1 bln payment from the U.S. government Outside U.S. $22 to $37 per dose N/A NOVAVAX COUNTRY PRICE NO. OF DOSES DETAILS U.S. $16 per dose 100 million doses U.S. government awarded $1.6 bln to cover testing, commercialization and manufacturing of vaccine; Vaccine not yet authorized for emergency use in the United States PFIZER COUNTRY PRICE NO. OF DOSES DETAILS U.S. $19.50 per dose 300 million doses According to initial as of Feb. 12, 2021 deals with the U.S. government EU Between $18.69 (15.50 600 million secured Signed two supply euros) per dose, and for 2021 contracts for up to up to $23.52 (19.5 600 million doses euros) per dose by for 15.50 euros per 2022 and 2023 dose. EU negotiating contract for 1.8 bln doses for 2022 and 2023 at 19.5 euros per dose. United Kingdom $20.86 (15 pounds) per dose African Union $6.75 per dose 50 million doses SPUTNIK V COUNTRY PRICE NUMBER OF DOSES DETAILS Russia Less than $10 per shot According to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is backing the vaccine Hungary $9.95 per dose 2 million doses Pakistan $54.30 per pack of two Based on a injections government-approved mechanism to fix open market prices SINOPHARM COUNTRY PRICE NUMBER OF DOSES DETAILS Hungary $37.5 per dose 5 million doses Senegal Nearly $19 per dose 200,000 doses About $3.72 mln for 200,000 doses SINOVAC COUNTRY PRICE NUMBER OF DOSES DETAILS Brazil $10.30 per dose ($1 = 73.9000 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.8291 euros) ($1 = 0.7191 pounds) ($1 = 5.4366 reais) Source: Reuters reports, press releases Note: When two currencies are mentioned, the pricing data is based on the deal being struck in local currency (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy, Vishwadha Chander and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Caroline Humer, Josephine Mason and Sriraj Kalluvila)