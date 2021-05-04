Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biotechnology

FACTBOX-How drugmakers price COVID-19 vaccines globally

    May 4 (Reuters) - Nearly a dozen COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for emergency use
across the world and several countries have started mass efforts to inoculate their
populations. Here are details on how much governments are paying per dose and the dose
quantities of each vaccine deal. 

  
    
 ASTRAZENECA      
 COUNTRY               PRICE                NUMBER OF DOSES        DETAILS
 United Kingdom        About $3 (2.17       100 million doses                  
                       pounds) per dose (bit.ly/3aWwUgs)                         
                                                                   
 EU                    About $3.5 (2.9      300 million doses                  
                       euros) per dose                             
 India                 $2.03 (150 Indian    210 million doses as   Maker Serum
                       rupees)- $7.95 (600  of April 28  (bit.ly/3nHMzp3)  Institute of India
                       Indian rupees) per                          to sell vaccine to
                       dose                                        state governments
                                                                   at 300 Indian
                                                                   rupees ($4.06) a
                                                                   dose and to private
                                                                   hospitals at 600 
                                                                   Indian
                                                                   rupees($7.95); has
                                                                   been providing to
                                                                   central government
                                                                   for 150 Indian
                                                                   rupees ($2.03) South Africa          $5.25 per dose       1.5 million shots      South Africa's
                                                                   government said in
                                                                   February it may
                                                                   sell doses of
                                                                   AstraZeneca's
                                                                   COVID-19 vaccine it
                                                                   may not need or
                                                                   swap them for a
                                                                   different vaccine.
                                                                               
 African Union         $3 per dose          100 million doses                  
 
 BHARAT BIOTECH   
 COUNTRY               PRICE                NUMBER OF DOSES          DETAILS
 India                 $2.03 (150 Indian    70 million doses (bit.ly/3nHMzp3)  To supply to state
                       rupees) to $16.20                             governments at 400
                       (1,200 Indian                                 Indian rupees and to
                       rupees) per dose                              private hospitals at
                                                                     1,200 Indian rupees
                                                                     per dose. Central
                                                                     government to pay
                                                                     150 Indian rupees
                                                                     ($2.03) per dose Outside India         $15-$20 per dose     N/A                      This pricing applies
                                                                     for international
                                                                     markets, supplies to
                                                                     governments under
                                                                     EUAs              
 Brazil                1.6 billion reais    20 million doses         Not yet authorized
                       ($294.30 million)                             for emergency use in
                                                                     Brazil
 
 CANSINO     
 COUNTRY               PRICE                NUMBER OF DOSES          DETAILS
 Pakistan              $27.15 per           60,000 doses             Based on a
                       injection                                     government-approved
                                                                     mechanism to fix
                                                                     open market
                                                                     prices            
 
 JOHNSON & JOHNSON     
 COUNTRY               PRICE                NUMBER OF DOSES        DETAILS
 U.S.                  $14.50 per dose      100 million doses      Price for the
                                                                   single-dose vaccine
                                                                   includes $456
                                                                   million development
                                                                   costs             
 African Union         Likely to be $10     Up to 400 million                   
                       per dose             shots                  
 
 MODERNA
 COUNTRY               PRICE                  NO. OF DOSES           DETAILS
 U.S.                  $15.40 per dose        300 million doses by   Price excludes a
                                              July-end               roughly $1 bln
                                                                     payment from the
                                                                     U.S. government
 Outside U.S.          $22 to $37 per dose    N/A NOVAVAX      
 COUNTRY               PRICE                   NO. OF DOSES          DETAILS
 U.S.                  $16 per dose            100 million doses     U.S. government
                                                                     awarded $1.6 bln to
                                                                     cover testing,
                                                                     commercialization
                                                                     and manufacturing of
                                                                     vaccine; Vaccine not
                                                                     yet authorized for
                                                                     emergency use in the
                                                                     United States
                                                                                 
 
 PFIZER 
 COUNTRY               PRICE                   NO. OF DOSES         DETAILS
 U.S.                  $19.50 per dose         300 million doses    According to initial
                                               as of Feb. 12, 2021  deals with the U.S.
                                                                    government
                                                                                
 EU                    Between $18.69 (15.50   600 million secured  Signed two supply
                       euros) per dose, and    for 2021             contracts for up to
                       up to $23.52 (19.5                           600 million doses
                       euros) per dose by                           for 15.50 euros per
                       2022 and 2023                                dose. EU negotiating
                                                                    contract for 1.8 bln
                                                                    doses for 2022 and
                                                                    2023 at 19.5 euros
                                                                    per dose. United Kingdom        $20.86 (15 pounds) per                       
                       dose                                         
 African Union         $6.75 per dose          50 million doses                 
 
 SPUTNIK V
 COUNTRY                PRICE                    NUMBER OF DOSES       DETAILS
 Russia                 Less than $10 per shot                         According to Russian
                                                                       Direct Investment
                                                                       Fund (RDIF), which is
                                                                       backing the vaccine
 Hungary                $9.95 per dose           2 million doses                   
 Pakistan               $54.30 per pack of two                         Based on a
                        injections                                     government-approved
                                                                       mechanism to fix open
                                                                       market prices
                                                                                      
 
 SINOPHARM
 COUNTRY                PRICE                    NUMBER OF DOSES       DETAILS
 Hungary                $37.5 per dose           5 million doses                   
 Senegal                Nearly $19 per dose      200,000 doses         About $3.72 mln for
                                                                       200,000 doses
                                                                                   
    
 SINOVAC
 COUNTRY                PRICE                    NUMBER OF DOSES       DETAILS
 Brazil                 $10.30 per dose                                            
 
($1 = 73.9000 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.8291 euros) ($1 = 0.7191 pounds) ($1 = 5.4366 reais)    
Source: Reuters reports, press releases
Note: When two currencies are mentioned, the pricing data is based on the deal being struck in
local currency 


 (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy, Vishwadha Chander and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing
by Caroline Humer, Josephine Mason and Sriraj Kalluvila)
