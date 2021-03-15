RDIF says 3.5 million Russians have received both shots of Sputnik V

FILE PHOTO: A nurse inoculates a volunteer with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, boss of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.

Dmitriev said in a statement that no other European country had administered both shots to that number of people.

RDIF markets Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine globally.