RDIF says 3.5 million Russians have received both shots of Sputnik V

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, boss of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.
Dmitriev said in a statement that no other European country had administered both shots to that number of people.
RDIF markets Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine globally.
Reporting by Anton Zverev and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely
