Instant View: Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

(Reuters) - Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

The initial results are the second to be published from a late-stage human trial of a vaccine that could halt a pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people and ravaged the global economy.

Independent experts said knowledge about the trial’s design and protocol was sparse, making it extremely difficult to interpret the figures released on Wednesday.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech BNTX.O said on Monday their shot was more than 90% effective.

MARKET REACTION: European stocks and U.S. stock futures extended gains slightly after the announcement. World stocks rallied to record highs following Pfizer’s encouraging vaccine update on Monday.

COMMENTS

IAN JONES, PROFESSOR OF VIROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF READING, UK

“The Sputnik data is yet more good news for Covid-19 vaccine development. Although based on fewer cases than the recent Pfizer data, the vaccine looks as efficient and, like the Pfizer data, confirms and extends the earlier phase 2 results.

We still need to know about the longevity of the response and the efficiency in different age groups, but the result bodes well for the other trials currently in progress and for having enough vaccine in geographically diverse regions to enable a comprehensive vaccination program on a global scale.”

JOSHUA MAHONY, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, IG

“The Russian vaccine results are impressive if reports that they are 92% effective are to be believed. Coming swiftly after the Pfizer announcement, Russian authorities have claimed a marginally better rate of protection for their product. However, the lack of market reaction does highlight an element of mistrust over these findings, with the level of adoption in Western nations unlikely to be high for a product out of Russia.

It is also becoming evident that vaccines will likely need to come from a more reliable and domestic source if they are to be provided swiftly, with the UK still expected to be holding out for the results of the Oxford/AstraZeneca trial in the hope they can lessen the logistical hurdles.”

NEIL WILSON, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT MARKETS.COM,

“Markets are ignoring any Russian vaccine updates since most people simply don’t trust Moscow on such issues. Worries about efficacy and safety have not been satisfied. Simply put, no one believes Putin and our faith is in Pfizer, AstraZeneca and other big pharma names to deliver the goods.”

DMITRY DOLGIN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RUSSIA, ING

“I think the news is supportive of the market sentiment, as it shows that the list of competing vaccines under development is wide, and the time frame of the process seems similar in various countries.

But there is still uncertainty as to if and when this vaccine would allow removing the epidemiological restrictions in the economy, and this uncertainty in Russia is similar to the international situation.

The potential milestones that would increase economic confidence include reaching necessary production capacity for the mass vaccination and ensuring public support for it. Based on the opinion of public healthcare experts, 2021 appears to be the earliest possible date for this to be achieved.”

NIKOLAY MARKOV, SENIOR ECONOMIST, PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

“It can really be a game changer in the fight against the pandemic as the Sputnik V vaccine ranks in the top 5 of the world’s potentially most effective vaccines against COVID.

If the vaccine is as efficient as they claim, they may gradually get the pandemic under control, albeit this will take some time, but is very likely by mid-2021.

In that case, I think that Europe may want to order more vaccines from Russia and not only from the U.S. Obviously, Turkey will be a first big buyer of the Russian vaccine and may become one of the main manufacturers.

The main question in the fight against the pandemic is whether people will be willing to take the vaccine. A recent survey shows that at the world level, more than a third are not willing to.”

DANNY ALTMANN, PROFESSOR OF IMMUNOLOGY, IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON

“I can see no a priori reason to disbelieve these results, but it’s so very hard to comment, because there is so little data there.”