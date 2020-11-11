Tibet Rhodiola Pharma obtains right to develop Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in China

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese firm Tibet Rhodiola Pharma holding said on Wednesday that it has obtained non-exclusive right to develop, manufacture, import or commercialize Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said earlier, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.