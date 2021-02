BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech said on Wednesday its unit Sinovac Life Science has filed application for the public use of its COVID-19 vaccine to Chinese medical product regulator.

The application has been accepted by National Medical Products Administration for processing, Sinovac Biotech said in a statement. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)