BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to issue a positive verdict on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Dec. 23, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Yes, the EMA will be done on December 23,” the source said.