Sputnik-AstraZeneca human trials to begin next week in Azerbaijan, Middle East

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Human trials of a vaccine combining the shot developed by Britain’s AstraZeneca and Oxford University and Russia’s Sputnik V shot will begin next week in Azerbaijan and some Middle East countries, a Russian official said on Thursday.

The first results of the joint trials are expected in March, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

The RDIF fund is also going to announce joint trials of the Russian vaccine with a large Chinese company, Dmitriev said.