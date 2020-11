FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a 'Make America Great Again' cap while arriving to board Air Force One as he departs Florida for campaign travel to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Pfizer Ic’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine results, and the stock market boost it brought.

“STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!” he said in a Twitter post.