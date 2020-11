FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Pfizer Ic's PFE.N experimental COVID-19 vaccine results, and the stock market boost it brought.

“STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!” he said in a Twitter post.