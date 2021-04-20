Tyson Foods opens up onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to employees' families

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Tyson Fresh Meats processing plant is seen three days after a fire heavily damaged the facility in the Finney County town of Holcomb, Kansas, U.S. August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adam Shrimplin

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said on Tuesday that U.S. employees’ family members will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines at all future vaccination events the company holds, a sign of increasing supplies and expanded eligibility for shots in the general public.

Vaccine supplies and efficiency in getting shots into arms have increased in the race to get more people inoculated as more contagious virus variants circulate.

Nearly 40,000 Tyson employees, or about one-third of its U.S. workforce, have been vaccinated so far at more than 100 events held onsite at company plants or in nearby community facilities, according to a statement.

Tyson, the biggest U.S. meat company by sales, said it recently allowed workers’ family members and others who live in their houses to receive shots at some vaccination events in states like Indiana, Illinois and Texas.

U.S. President Joe Biden directed states to widen the vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19.