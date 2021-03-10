Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-Vaccine deliveries under COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    March 10 (Reuters) - Ghana and Ivory Coast in February became the first countries to
receive COVID-19 shots under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme designed to help
poor and middle-income countries gain access to the sought-after vaccines.
    The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global
Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by
the end of 2021. In early March, it said the target was to deliver 237 million doses of
AstraZeneca's shot to 142 countries by the end of May, and also shipped its first
Pfizer shots.
    The following tables list the countries that have received vaccines under the scheme,
sorted by region and delivery date.

    AFRICA
 COUNTRY            LATEST        DATE        MANUFACTURER        POPULATION   TOTAL
                    DELIVERY                                                   DELIVERED
 Ghana              600,000       Feb. 24     AstraZeneca/Oxford  30 million   600,000
 Ivory Coast        504,000       Feb. 26     AstraZeneca/Oxford  26 million   504,000
 Nigeria            3.9 million   March 2     AstraZeneca/Oxford  201 million  3.9 million
 Democratic         1.7 million   March 2     AstraZeneca/Oxford  87 million   1.7 million
 Republic of Congo                                                             
 Angola             624,000       March 2     AstraZeneca/Oxford  32 million   624,000
 Gambia             36,000        March 2     AstraZeneca/Oxford  2.3 million  36,000
 Senegal            324,000       March 3     AstraZeneca/Oxford  16 million   324,000
 Kenya              1 million     March 3     AstraZeneca/Oxford  53 million   1 million
 Rwanda             240,000       March 3     AstraZeneca/Oxford  13 million   342,920
                    102,960                   Pfizer BioN Tech                 
 Sudan              828,000       March 3     AstraZeneca/Oxford  43 million   828,000
 Sao Tome and       24,000        March 3     AstraZeneca/Oxford  215,000      24,000
 Principe                                                                      
 Lesotho            36,000        March 3     AstraZeneca/Oxford  2.1 million  36,000
 Mali               396,000       March 4     AstraZeneca/Oxford  20 million   396,000
 Uganda             864,000       March 5     AstraZeneca/Oxford  44 million   864,000
 Malawi             360,000       March 5     AstraZeneca/Oxford  19 million   360,000
 Liberia            96,000        March 5     AstraZeneca/Oxford  4.9 million  96,000
 Djibouti           24,000        March 6     AstraZeneca/Oxford  990,000      24,000
 Ethiopia           2.2 million   March 7     AstraZeneca/Oxford  112 million  2.2 million
 Togo               156,000       March 8     AstraZeneca/Oxford  8.1 million  156,000
 Mozambique         384,000       March 8     AstraZeneca/Oxford  30 million   384,000
 Sierra Leone       96,000        March 8     AstraZeneca/Oxford  7.8 million  96,000
 
    EUROPE
 COUNTRY      LATEST        DATE        MANUFACTURER            POPULATION     TOTAL
              DELIVERY                                                         DELIVERED
 Moldova      14,400        March 4     N/A                     2.7 million    14,400
 
    ASIA & PACIFIC
 COUNTRY      LATEST       DATE        MANUFACTURER            POPULATION      TOTAL
              DELIVERY                                                         DELIVERED
 Cambodia     324,000      March 2     AstraZeneca/Oxford      16 million      324,000
 Philippines  487,200      March 4     AstraZeneca/Oxford      108 million     487,200
 Indonesia    1.1 million  March 8     AstraZeneca/Oxford      271 million     1.1 million
 Afghanistan  468,000      March 8     AstraZeneca/Oxford      38 million      468,000
 
    Sources: Reuters news reports, WHO, UNICEF, GAVI

 (Reporting by Marta Frackowiak, Antonis Pothitos and Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing
by Milla Nissi and xxx)
