Sweden to offer all adults first COVID shot by Aug 15, later than planned

FILE PHOTO: A health worker vaccinates an elderly person with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination clinic in a church in Sollentuna, north of Stockholm, Sweden March 2, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A shortage of vaccines means Sweden expects to offer all adults a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 by August 15, later than its original plan of the end of June, officals said on Thursday.

“As the delivery forecast looks today, everyone over 18 should be able to have their first dose of the vaccine at the latest by August 15,” Marie Morell, health care chief of the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions told reporters at a news conference.

Health Minister Lena Hallengren said the delay was due to a shortage of vaccines and changes in recommendations over how the vaccines are used.