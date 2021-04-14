Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Elderly show equally strong antibody response to first dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots

By Kate Kelland

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizer’s and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines has found similarly strong antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, UK scientists said on Wednesday.

The study also found, however, that a critical component of the immune system known as T cells showed a more enhanced response in those who got the AstraZeneca vaccine than in those who got the Pfizer one - a finding scientists behind the study called worthy of more investigation.

Reporting by Kate Kelland, ; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up