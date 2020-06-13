AstraZeneca in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China on COVID-19 vaccine supplies - CEO

AMSTERDAM, June 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China about supply deals for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, its chief said on Saturday, as the British drugmaker prepares to publish the results of the first phase of tests.

The British drugs regulator has approved the start of Phase III of its tests on the vaccine after studies showed sufficient efficacy and safety, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on a call with reporters. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Louise Heavens)