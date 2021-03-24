TIMELINE-COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca roller-coaster ride

(A TIMELINE is a sidebar that lists in chronological order events related to a major news story.)

March 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is due to publish up-to-date results from its major U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, after health officials publicly criticized it for using “outdated information” to show how well the immunization worked.

Here’s a look at the progress of the vaccine development to date since its inception.

JANUARY 2020:

A team involving Oxford Vaccine Group and Jenner Institute starts work on developing a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

MARCH 2020:

Researchers at the Oxford University begin screening healthy volunteers, aged 18-55, for recruitment in the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine trial in the Thames Valley Region.

APRIL 2020:

Human trials begin

AstraZeneca and Oxford join forces for development and potential large scale distribution of the vaccine candidate.

MAY 2020:

AstraZeneca and Oxford start recruiting volunteers for a much larger human trial in the UK.

JULY 2020:

Initial safety data released showed vaccine was safe and produced an immune response.

AUGUST 2020:

Vaccine candidate begins late-stage study in the United States.

SEPTEMBER 2020:

AstraZeneca suspends global trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials.

Oxford/AstraZeneca begin submitting data to the UK regulator under a rolling review process.

OCTOBER 2020:

EU launches real-time review of the vaccine.

United States restarts trial, the last one to do so after other regions began resumption much earlier.

NOVEMBER 2020:

AstraZeneca confirms that the UK regulator has started an accelerated review of vaccine.

Interim late-stage data from UK, South Africa trials released:

The vaccine on average prevented 70% of COVID-19 cases in late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

The success rate rose to 90% in a group of trial participants who accidentally received a half dose followed by a full dose.

The efficacy was 62% if the full dose was given twice, as it was for most study participants. DECEMBER 2020:

Britain approves shot in first for COVID-19 vaccines in the West. Regulators said that the higher efficacy seen in the half-dose/full-dose cohort was likely a result of a longer gap between doses, rather than the amount of vaccine given.

JANUARY 2021:

India approves Serum’s vaccine days later in early January.

Europe gives vaccine green light in late January.

FEBRUARY 2021:

The World Health Organisation gives the vaccine a go-ahead. MARCH 2021:

AstraZeneca cut its first-quarter supply forecast to the EU due to export constraints.

Austria halts use of one batch of vaccine following reports of cases of blood clots in Nordic countries.

More than a dozen European countries, including Germany and France, followed suit and halted use of the vaccine.

European regulators and WHO back vaccine’s safety in mid-March.

In late March, interim data from late-stage trials in U.S., Peru, Chile shows vaccine is 79% effective.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the drugmaker may have included outdated information from the trial, providing an incomplete view of the efficacy data.