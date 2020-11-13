Vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with Biden team on COVAX

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with the incoming team of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden about collaborating with the COVAX global facility, which has been set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries. GAVI chief executive Seth Berkley, speaking to reporters on Friday, noted that Biden had set up a task force on the pandemic, adding they are “believers in science”.

The Trump administration did not join the facility. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alexander Smith)