COVAX aims to deliver at least 240 million COVID vaccines in H1 2021

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 4, 2020. Picture taken December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

GENEVA (Reuters) - The COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing facility aims to distribute at least 240 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.

The facility, which is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children’s Fund, said its interim distribution forecast would cover an average of 3.3% of total populations of 145 participating countries.

COVAX said in a statement that the allocations would be subject to various caveats, including WHO emergency listing and countries’ readiness and acceptance.

