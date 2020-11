FILE PHOTO: A logo of the World Health Organization (WHO), is seen before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - A facility set up by the GAVI vaccine group and the World Health Organization (WHO) to buy and distribute COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries has raised more than $2 billion for a so-called advance market commitment.

The funds will allow it to buy an initial billion doses for 92 eligible countries, the GAVI alliance said in a statement on Friday.