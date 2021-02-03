Distribution plan for COVAX vaccines being issued - GAVI, WHO

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Figures for the doses of COVID-19 vaccines being allocated mainly to 92 low- and middle-income countries from the COVAX facility in the first and second quarter of 2021 will be published on Wednesday, agencies said.

The GAVI vaccine alliance, World Health Organization, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children’s Fund will hold a 1300 GMT press conference on the “publication of an interim distribution forecast”, GAVI said.

GAVI CEO Seth Berkley said last week that COVAX aimed to deliver 2.3. billion doses by year-end, including 1.8 billion doses to lower income countries at no cost to their governments.