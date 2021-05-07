EU regulator reviews reports of rare nervous disorder after AstraZeneca vaccine

May 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday it was reviewing reports of a rare condition affecting the nerves following vaccination with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot, and requested the British drugmaker for more detailed data.

As part of a regular review of safety reports for the vaccine, Vaxzevria, the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee is analysing data provided on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, the regulator said.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)