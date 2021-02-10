EU regulator says Russia yet to submit COVID-19 vaccine application

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Wednesday it has so far not received any application seeking approval of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya institute.

However, the European Medicines Agency said the vaccine’s developers have expressed an interest that their shot be considered for a real-time review in Europe.

The regulator said it was in discussions with Gamaleya to map out next steps. (bit.ly/3qc9sRN) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)