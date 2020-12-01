Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

European agency to decide on Pfizer's vaccine by Dec. 29, Moderna's by Jan. 12

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that if its experts have received enough data from drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna about their candidate vaccines against the coronavirus, the agency would complete its reviews by Dec. 29 and Jan. 12, respectively, at latest.

The companies said earlier on Tuesday that they had submitted approval requests for their vaccine candidates to the European drugs regulator.

Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman

