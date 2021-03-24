EU shouldn't be 'useful idiot' in global vaccine battle - French official

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - The European Union shouldn’t be the “useful idiot” of the global vaccine battle by exporting vaccines while other countries ban exports, a French official said on Wednesday.

“Europe shouldn’t be a sort of useful idiot in the battle against the virus,” the official at the French presidency told reporters.

France will support an updated EU mechanism on vaccine exports that would introduce an element of reciprocity on vaccine exports, the official said.