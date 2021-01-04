Factbox: India approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) - India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca along with Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech, paving the way for the world’s second most populous country to join the list of nations launching immunisation campaigns.
The following gives the state of play of the main vaccine candidates that are being rolled out, are pending approval or are in late stage testing.
COMPANY STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED DOSES
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE U.S., Britain, Canada, EU, (Nine countries for over 600 mln
Switzerland, Bahrain, Qatar, doses)
Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore U.S. - 200 mln + option for 400
and Chile have approved or mln more
authorized emergency use of the
shot. Roll-out underway in UK - 40 mln; Expects to have 10
Britain, U.S., EU, Mexico and mln doses by end of 2020
Singapore. Pfizer and Brazil
regulator are in talks to speed EU - 300 mln; 12.5 mln by end of
up emergency approval. 2020
Canada - Minimum of 20 mln doses
(500,000 in Jan)
Japan - 120 mln
Colombia - 1.7 mln in Feb
South Korea - 20 mln
Iraq - 1.5 mln
Chile - 10 mln
Malaysia - 12.8 mln
Moderna Inc Distribution begins in Canada and U.S. - 200 mln (20 mln by Dec, 80
the United States. mln in Q1 and 100 mln in Q2)
EU - 160 mln
UK - 7 mln
Japan - 50 mln or more, to be
distributed by Takeda
Switzerland - 7.5 mln
Canada- 40 mln
Israel - 6 mln, expects to begin
receiving the vaccines by March
“at the latest”
Singapore - Not specified
Qatar- Not specified
South Korea - 20 mln
Johnson & Johnson Completes enrollment in first U.S. - 100 mln + 200 mln more
late-stage trial of its COVID-19 under subsequent agreement
single-dose vaccine candidate;
plans to submit emergency use UK - 30 mln + option for up to 22
application to FDA in Feb. mln more
EU - 200 mln + 200 mln additional
Canada - Up to 38 mln
Japan - Not Applicable
South Korea - 4 mln
AstraZeneca & Oxford UK health regulators approved (More than 15 countries and
University emergency use of vaccine first, groups for over 3 bln doses)
with vaccinations expected to
begin early in the new year. U.S. - 300 mln
Argentina, El Salvador and India
have also approved the shot. UK - 4 mln doses this year
(delivery schedule pushed back
Mexico and Brazil are eyeing after trial results; Earlier 30
speedy approvals as well, while mln doses were expected with
Europe said it would need more initial deliveries by Sept/Oct
data and time to make a decision. 2020)
EU - At least 300 mln + 100 mln
additional
Italy, Germany, the Netherlands
and France - 300 mln + 100 mln
additional
Canada - Up to 20 mln
Japan - 120 mln
Bangladesh - 30 mln (through
India’s Serum Institute)
Colombia - 10 mln
South Korea - 20 mln
The Philippines - 2.6 mln
Malaysia - 6.4 mln
Sinovac Biotech Ltd Vaccine approved for emergency Indonesia - 125 mln with 1.2 mln
use in China in July. Turkish doses already secured
researchers said the shot was
91.25% effective based on an Brazil - 46 mln doses (10.8 mln
interim analysis. by Dec. 31)
Turkey - 50 mln doses
The Philippines to finalise
negotiations for 25 mln doses
Gamaleya Research Institute Russia stops new volunteer Supply deals with over 10
enrollment in late stage trial of countries including India,
its COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. Brazil, Algeria, Bolivia and
Mass inoculation underway in Argentina for at least 280 mln
Russia since Dec. Belarus begins doses. Russia to distribute over
administering Sputnik V. one million shots at home by
year-end.
CanSino Biologics Inc Approved for use in Chinese Mexico - 10 mln-35 mln doses
military. Late-stage trial
underway in Pakistan and Mexico.
Under regulatory review in
Mexico.
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd China approved the shot developed Expects to produce more than 1
by an affiliate of Sinopharm, bln doses in 2021
whose efficacy was pegged at
79.34% by the company. Pakistan to purchase 1.2 million
doses
UAE, however, had said Sinopharm
vaccine has 86% efficacy against
COVID-19; The vaccine has already
been used on about 1 mln people
in China in an emergency program.
Bharat Biotech Co’s vaccine,COVAXIN, granted In talks with at least 10
emergency-use authorization in countries in South America, Asia
India. and Eastern Europe
Novavax Inc Late-stage 30,000-participant U.S. - 100 mln
study begins in U.S.. Interim
data from ongoing late-stage UK - 60 mln
study in UK is expected in first
quarter of 2021. Canada - Up to 76 mln
Japan - 250 mln
Australia - 40 mln
The Philippines - 30 mln by July
2021
Indonesia - 30 mln
New Zealand - 10.7 mln
Medicago Begins mid-to-late stage studies No supply deals yet
of its experimental vaccine and a
booster from GlaxoSmithKline.
Anhui Zhifei Longcom Begins Phase 3 trials, planning No supply deals yet
Biopharmaceutical to recruit 29,000 volunteers
across the world (bit.ly/3mc5WUI)
Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Dania Nadeem, Mrinalika Roy, Vishwadha Chander, Manas Mishra, Muvija M and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D’Silva and Mark Potter
