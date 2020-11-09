Factbox: COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners

(Reuters) - Pfizer and German partner BioNTech on Monday became the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine, priming it for possible speedy regulatory approvals.

Moderna and AstraZeneca are close behind and are likely to have early data on their vaccine candidates before the end of the year. More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 42 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).