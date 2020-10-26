Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has said it could file in late November for U.S.
authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing, opening up the possibility of a vaccine
being available in the United States by the end of the year.
    Moderna and AstraZeneca are close behind the largest U.S. drugmaker and are
likely to have early data on their vaccine candidates before the end of the year as well. More
than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19
pandemic, with 42 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
    The following list tracks the candidates that are in the final stages of testing.
    For a separate FACTBOX on all the coronavirus vaccines under development, click
    
 COMPANY                     STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT               EXPECTED DOSES
 Pfizer Inc         &        Late-stage trials underway.        U.S.- 100 mln + option for 500
 BioNTech SE                 Pfizer said earlier in October it  mln more
                             could file for U.S. emergency use  
                             authorization in late November,    UK - 30 mln
                             indicating that a vaccine could    
                             potentially be available in the    EU - 200 mln + 100 mln additional
                             U.S. by the end of the year.       
                                                                Canada - Not specified Japan - 120 mln 
 Moderna Inc                 Completed enrollment of 30,000     U.S.- 100 mln + option for
                             subjects in a late-stage trial.    additional 400 mln
                             Interim results from the trial     
                             expected in November.              EU- 80 mln Japan- 40 mln or more, to be
                                                                distributed by Takeda Canada- Not specified
 Johnson & Johnson           Large U.S. vaccine trial set to    U.S.- 100 mln + 200 mln more
                             resume after it was paused due to  under subsequent agreement
                             illness in a study volunteer.      
                             Results from the trial expected    UK- 30 mln + option for up to 22
                             by the end of 2020 or early 2021   mln more EU- 200 mln + 200 mln additional Canada- Up to 38 mln Japan- Not Applicable
 AstraZeneca Plc         &   Late-stage trials underway with a  (Supply deals with 17 countries
 Oxford University           U.S. trial of vaccine candidate    for more than 1.5 bln doses)
                             on pause since Sept. 6, after a    
                             patient fell ill. Trial results    U.S.- 300 mln
                             expected in coming weeks           
                                                                UK- Up to 30 mln (part of a
                                                                commitment to deliver 100 mln
                                                                total) EU- At least 300 mln + 100 mln
                                                                additional Italy, Germany, the Netherlands
                                                                and France- 300 mln + 100 mln
                                                                additional Canada- Up to 20 mln Japan- 120 mln
 Sinovac Biotech Ltd         Late-stage trials in Brazil,       Vaccine approved for emergency
                             Indonesia and Turkey underway;     use in China in July; supply deal
                             Prelim data expected in November   with Indonesia for at least 40
                                                                mln doses before Mar 2021
                                                                
 Gamaleya Research           Late-stage trial of main COVID-19  16,000 people inoculated so far
 Institute                   vaccine, Sputnik-V, underway       in Russia. Supply deals with 7
                             since Sept, with prelim data       countries including India,
                             expected in November               Brazil, Saudi Arabia for more
                                                                than 269 mln doses
 CanSino Biologics Inc       Vaccine candidate in final-stage   Mexico - 35 mln doses as early as
                             trials has been approved for use   Dec
                             in the Chinese military.           
                             Late-stage trial underway in       
                             Pakistan                           
 Sinopharm Group Co Ltd      Late-stage trials                  Expects to produce more than 1
                             underway                           billion doses in 2021
 
 (Reporting By Dania Nadeem and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Ankur Banerjee and Maju
Samuel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up