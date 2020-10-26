FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has said it could file in late November for U.S. authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing, opening up the possibility of a vaccine being available in the United States by the end of the year. Moderna and AstraZeneca are close behind the largest U.S. drugmaker and are likely to have early data on their vaccine candidates before the end of the year as well. More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 42 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The following list tracks the candidates that are in the final stages of testing. For a separate FACTBOX on all the coronavirus vaccines under development, click COMPANY STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED DOSES Pfizer Inc & Late-stage trials underway. U.S.- 100 mln + option for 500 BioNTech SE Pfizer said earlier in October it mln more could file for U.S. emergency use authorization in late November, UK - 30 mln indicating that a vaccine could potentially be available in the EU - 200 mln + 100 mln additional U.S. by the end of the year. Canada - Not specified Japan - 120 mln Moderna Inc Completed enrollment of 30,000 U.S.- 100 mln + option for subjects in a late-stage trial. additional 400 mln Interim results from the trial expected in November. EU- 80 mln Japan- 40 mln or more, to be distributed by Takeda Canada- Not specified Johnson & Johnson Large U.S. vaccine trial set to U.S.- 100 mln + 200 mln more resume after it was paused due to under subsequent agreement illness in a study volunteer. Results from the trial expected UK- 30 mln + option for up to 22 by the end of 2020 or early 2021 mln more EU- 200 mln + 200 mln additional Canada- Up to 38 mln Japan- Not Applicable AstraZeneca Plc & Late-stage trials underway with a (Supply deals with 17 countries Oxford University U.S. trial of vaccine candidate for more than 1.5 bln doses) on pause since Sept. 6, after a patient fell ill. Trial results U.S.- 300 mln expected in coming weeks UK- Up to 30 mln (part of a commitment to deliver 100 mln total) EU- At least 300 mln + 100 mln additional Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France- 300 mln + 100 mln additional Canada- Up to 20 mln Japan- 120 mln Sinovac Biotech Ltd Late-stage trials in Brazil, Vaccine approved for emergency Indonesia and Turkey underway; use in China in July; supply deal Prelim data expected in November with Indonesia for at least 40 mln doses before Mar 2021 Gamaleya Research Late-stage trial of main COVID-19 16,000 people inoculated so far Institute vaccine, Sputnik-V, underway in Russia. Supply deals with 7 since Sept, with prelim data countries including India, expected in November Brazil, Saudi Arabia for more than 269 mln doses CanSino Biologics Inc Vaccine candidate in final-stage Mexico - 35 mln doses as early as trials has been approved for use Dec in the Chinese military. Late-stage trial underway in Pakistan Sinopharm Group Co Ltd Late-stage trials Expects to produce more than 1 underway billion doses in 2021 (Reporting By Dania Nadeem and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Ankur Banerjee and Maju Samuel)