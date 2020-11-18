FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners

(Adds final results from Pfizer clinical trial) Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday the late stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine was complete, showing immunization was safe and 95% effective, adding that it would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days. The news comes one week after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech became the first drugmakers to report successful initial data from a large coronavirus vaccine clinical trial. Moderna Inc on Monday became the second U.S. company to release interim data from a large study, saying its shot was 94.5% effective against COVID-19. More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 48 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The following list tracks the candidates that are in the final stages of testing. For a separate FACTBOX on all the coronavirus vaccines under development, click COMPANY STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED DOSES Pfizer Inc & BioNTech SE Vaccine was more than 95% effective U.S.- 100 mln + option for 500 in final analysis and worked mln more consistently across age, race and ethnicity demographics. No serious UK - 30 mln; expects to have 10 safety problems were observed. On million doses by end of 2020 Nov. 18 they said they intended to apply 'within days' for U.S. EU - 200 mln + 100 mln additional emergency use authorization. Canada - Not specified Japan - 120 mln Moderna Inc Late-stage trials underway. Vaccine U.S.- 100 mln + option for was 94.5% effective in preventing additional 400 mln COVID-19 based on interim data. Aims to apply for U.S. emergency EU- 80 mln use authorization for the vaccine in the coming weeks. Japan- 40 mln or more, to be distributed by Takeda Canada- Not specified Johnson & Johnson Large U.S. vaccine trial resumed U.S.- 100 mln + 200 mln more after it was paused due to illness under subsequent agreement in a study volunteer. Results from the trial expected by the end of UK- 30 mln + option for up to 22 2020 or early 2021 mln more EU- 200 mln + 200 mln additional Canada- Up to 38 mln Japan- Not Applicable AstraZeneca Plc & Oxford Late-stage trials underway. U.S. (15 countries and groups for over University trial resumed after a probe into 3 bln doses) one participant's illness; Initial data from its late-stage study U.S.- 300 mln expected by the end of the year. UK- 4 mln doses this year (delivery schedule pushed back after trial results; earlier 30 million doses were expected with initial deliveries by Sept/Oct. 2020) EU- At least 300 mln + 100 mln additional Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France - 300 mln + 100 mln additional Canada- Up to 20 mln Japan- 120 mln Bangladesh - 30 mln (through India's Serum Institute) Sinovac Biotech Ltd Late-stage trials in Brazil, Vaccine approved for emergency Indonesia and Turkey underway; use in China in July; supply deal preliminary data shows vaccine with Indonesia for at least 40 triggered a quick immune response mln doses before March 2021 but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease Gamaleya Research Institute Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine Supply deals with over 10 is 92% effective at protecting countries including India, people from COVID-19 Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Argentina for at least 280 mln doses CanSino Biologics Inc Vaccine candidate in final-stage Mexico - 35 mln doses as early as trials has been approved for use in Dec Chinese military. Late-stage trial underway in Pakistan. Delivers first doses of vaccine to Mexico for a late-stage trial Sinopharm Group Co Ltd The company said that its data was Expects to produce more than 1 better than expected, though it did billion doses in 2021 not give further details. Late-stage trials underway in China, Brazil and Bahrain; UAE grants emergency approval. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Dania Nadeem, Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru, and Peter Henderson in Oakland; editing by Ankur Banerjee, Ramakrishnan M., Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel, Aditya Soni and Edwina Gibbs)