Biotechnology

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds final results from Pfizer clinical trial)
    Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday the late stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine
was complete, showing immunization was safe and 95% effective, adding that it would apply for emergency
U.S. authorization within days. 
    The news comes one week after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech became the first drugmakers
to report successful initial data from a large coronavirus vaccine clinical trial. 
    Moderna Inc on Monday became the second U.S. company to release interim data from a large
study, saying its shot was 94.5% effective against COVID-19.
    More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19
pandemic, with 48 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
    The following list tracks the candidates that are in the final stages of testing.
    For a separate FACTBOX on all the coronavirus vaccines under development, click
    
 COMPANY                            STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT                 EXPECTED DOSES
 Pfizer Inc         & BioNTech SE   Vaccine was more than 95% effective  U.S.- 100 mln + option for 500
                                    in final analysis and worked         mln more
                                    consistently across age, race and    
                                    ethnicity demographics. No serious   UK - 30 mln; expects to have 10
                                    safety problems were observed. On    million doses by end of 2020
                                    Nov. 18 they said they intended to   
                                    apply 'within days' for U.S.         EU - 200 mln + 100 mln additional
                                    emergency use authorization.         
                                                                         Canada - Not specified Japan - 120 mln
                                                                         
 Moderna Inc                        Late-stage trials underway. Vaccine  U.S.- 100 mln + option for
                                    was 94.5% effective in preventing    additional 400 mln
                                    COVID-19 based on interim data.      
                                    Aims to apply for U.S. emergency     EU- 80 mln
                                    use authorization for the vaccine    
                                    in the coming weeks.                 Japan- 40 mln or more, to be
                                                                         distributed by Takeda Canada- Not specified
 Johnson & Johnson                  Large U.S. vaccine trial resumed     U.S.- 100 mln + 200 mln more
                                    after it was paused due to illness   under subsequent agreement
                                    in a study volunteer. Results from   
                                    the trial expected by the end of     UK- 30 mln + option for up to 22
                                    2020 or early 2021                   mln more EU- 200 mln + 200 mln additional Canada- Up to 38 mln Japan- Not Applicable
 AstraZeneca Plc         & Oxford   Late-stage trials underway. U.S.     (15 countries and groups for over
 University                         trial resumed after a probe into     3 bln doses)
                                    one participant's illness; Initial   
                                    data from its late-stage study       U.S.- 300 mln
                                    expected by the end of the year.     
                                                                         UK- 4 mln doses this year
                                                                         (delivery schedule pushed back
                                                                         after trial results; earlier 30
                                                                         million doses were expected with
                                                                         initial deliveries by Sept/Oct.
                                                                         2020) EU- At least 300 mln + 100 mln
                                                                         additional Italy, Germany, the Netherlands
                                                                         and France - 300 mln + 100 mln
                                                                         additional Canada- Up to 20 mln Japan- 120 mln Bangladesh - 30 mln (through
                                                                         India's Serum Institute)    
 Sinovac Biotech Ltd                Late-stage trials in Brazil,         Vaccine approved for emergency
                                    Indonesia and Turkey underway;       use in China in July; supply deal
                                    preliminary data shows vaccine       with Indonesia for at least 40
                                    triggered a quick immune response    mln doses before March 2021
                                    but the level of antibodies          
                                    produced was lower than in people    
                                    who had recovered from the           
                                    disease                              
 Gamaleya Research Institute        Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine    Supply deals with over 10
                                    is 92% effective at protecting       countries including India,
                                    people from COVID-19                 Brazil, Saudi Arabia and
                                                                         Argentina for at least 280 mln
                                                                         doses
 CanSino Biologics Inc              Vaccine candidate in final-stage     Mexico - 35 mln doses as early as
                                    trials has been approved for use in  Dec
                                    Chinese military. Late-stage trial   
                                    underway in Pakistan. Delivers       
                                    first doses of vaccine  to Mexico    
                                    for a late-stage trial               
                                                                         
 Sinopharm Group Co Ltd             The company said that its data was   Expects to produce more than 1
                                    better than expected, though it did  billion doses in 2021
                                    not give further details.            
                                    Late-stage trials underway in        
                                    China, Brazil and Bahrain; UAE       
                                    grants emergency approval.           
                                                                         
 
 (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Dania Nadeem, Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru, and Peter
Henderson in Oakland; editing by Ankur Banerjee, Ramakrishnan M., Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel, Aditya
Soni and Edwina Gibbs)
