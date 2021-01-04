Factbox: India approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) - India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca along with Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech, paving the way for the world’s second most populous country to join the list of nations launching immunisation campaigns.

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The following gives the state of play of the main vaccine candidates that are being rolled out, are pending approval or are in late stage testing.

COMPANY STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED DOSES

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE U.S., Britain, Canada, EU, (Nine countries for over 600 mln

Switzerland, Bahrain, Qatar, doses)

Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore U.S. - 200 mln + option for 400

and Chile have approved or mln more

authorized emergency use of the

shot. Roll-out underway in UK - 40 mln; Expects to have 10

Britain, U.S., EU, Mexico and mln doses by end of 2020

Singapore. Pfizer and Brazil

regulator are in talks to speed EU - 300 mln; 12.5 mln by end of

up emergency approval. 2020

Canada - Minimum of 20 mln doses

(500,000 in Jan)

Japan - 120 mln

Colombia - 1.7 mln in Feb

South Korea - 20 mln

Iraq - 1.5 mln

Chile - 10 mln

Malaysia - 12.8 mln

Moderna Inc Distribution begins in Canada and U.S. - 200 mln (20 mln by Dec, 80

the United States. mln in Q1 and 100 mln in Q2)

EU - 160 mln

UK - 7 mln

Japan - 50 mln or more, to be

distributed by Takeda

Switzerland - 7.5 mln

Canada- 40 mln

Israel - 6 mln, expects to begin

receiving the vaccines by March

“at the latest”

Singapore - Not specified

Qatar- Not specified

South Korea - 20 mln

Johnson & Johnson Completes enrollment in first U.S. - 100 mln + 200 mln more

late-stage trial of its COVID-19 under subsequent agreement

single-dose vaccine candidate;

plans to submit emergency use UK - 30 mln + option for up to 22

application to FDA in Feb. mln more

EU - 200 mln + 200 mln additional

Canada - Up to 38 mln

Japan - Not Applicable

South Korea - 4 mln

AstraZeneca & Oxford UK health regulators approved (More than 15 countries and

University emergency use of vaccine first, groups for over 3 bln doses)

with vaccinations expected to

begin early in the new year. U.S. - 300 mln

Argentina, El Salvador and India

have also approved the shot. UK - 4 mln doses this year

(delivery schedule pushed back

Mexico and Brazil are eyeing after trial results; Earlier 30

speedy approvals as well, while mln doses were expected with

Europe said it would need more initial deliveries by Sept/Oct

data and time to make a decision. 2020)

EU - At least 300 mln + 100 mln

additional

Italy, Germany, the Netherlands

and France - 300 mln + 100 mln

additional

Canada - Up to 20 mln

Japan - 120 mln

Bangladesh - 30 mln (through

India’s Serum Institute)

Colombia - 10 mln

South Korea - 20 mln

The Philippines - 2.6 mln

Malaysia - 6.4 mln

Sinovac Biotech Ltd Vaccine approved for emergency Indonesia - 125 mln with 1.2 mln

use in China in July. Turkish doses already secured

researchers said the shot was

91.25% effective based on an Brazil - 46 mln doses (10.8 mln

interim analysis. by Dec. 31)

Turkey - 50 mln doses

The Philippines to finalise

negotiations for 25 mln doses

Gamaleya Research Institute Russia stops new volunteer Supply deals with over 10

enrollment in late stage trial of countries including India,

its COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. Brazil, Algeria, Bolivia and

Mass inoculation underway in Argentina for at least 280 mln

Russia since Dec. Belarus begins doses. Russia to distribute over

administering Sputnik V. one million shots at home by

year-end.

CanSino Biologics Inc Approved for use in Chinese Mexico - 10 mln-35 mln doses

military. Late-stage trial

underway in Pakistan and Mexico.

Under regulatory review in

Mexico.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd China approved the shot developed Expects to produce more than 1

by an affiliate of Sinopharm, bln doses in 2021

whose efficacy was pegged at

79.34% by the company. Pakistan to purchase 1.2 million

doses

UAE, however, had said Sinopharm

vaccine has 86% efficacy against

COVID-19; The vaccine has already

been used on about 1 mln people

in China in an emergency program.

Bharat Biotech Co’s vaccine,COVAXIN, granted In talks with at least 10

emergency-use authorization in countries in South America, Asia

India. and Eastern Europe

Novavax Inc Late-stage 30,000-participant U.S. - 100 mln

study begins in U.S.. Interim

data from ongoing late-stage UK - 60 mln

study in UK is expected in first

quarter of 2021. Canada - Up to 76 mln

Japan - 250 mln

Australia - 40 mln

The Philippines - 30 mln by July

2021

Indonesia - 30 mln

New Zealand - 10.7 mln

Medicago Begins mid-to-late stage studies No supply deals yet

of its experimental vaccine and a

booster from GlaxoSmithKline.

Anhui Zhifei Longcom Begins Phase 3 trials, planning No supply deals yet

Biopharmaceutical to recruit 29,000 volunteers

across the world (bit.ly/3mc5WUI)