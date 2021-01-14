Hungary has reached deal with Sinopharm on vaccine purchase - PM aide

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hungary has reached a deal with China’s Sinopharm to buy coronavirus vaccines developed by the company, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also told a government briefing that the second wave of the pandemic has peaked in Hungary and new infections have dropped but restrictions cannot be eased yet.

Gulyas said vaccine shipments under the European Union’s programme were arriving to Hungary way too slow. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)