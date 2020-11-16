UK in talks to access Moderna vaccine from spring 2021 at the earliest

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain said it was in advanced talks to access an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc, which interim data on Monday indicated was 94.5% effective.

“As part of the ongoing work of the Vaccines Taskforce, the government is in advanced discussions with Moderna to ensure UK access to their vaccine as part of the wider UK portfolio,” a government spokesperson said.

“Moderna are currently scaling up their European supply chain which means these doses would become available in spring 2021 in the UK at the earliest.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)