Healthcare

FACTBOX-Moderna's mRNA coronavirus vaccine

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc became the second U.S company to release full results
from a large study of its experimental vaccine, saying it was 94.1% effective against COVID-19.
    It will seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and
conditional approval from the European Union on Monday.
    Its analysis was based on 196 cases of COVID-19, 185 of which received a placebo with 11
receiving the vaccine. There were 30 severe cases in the placebo group and none among those that
got the vaccine.
    The 196 cases included 33 adults aged 65 or over, and 42 participants from diverse
communities including 29 people who identified as Hispanic, 6 Black Americans, 4 Asian Americans
and 3 people who are multiracial.
    The success rate was just slightly less than the interim analysis result of 94.5% but Moderna
said the difference was statistically insignificant. It follows a final analysis by Pfizer Inc
 and German partner BioNTech SE in which their experimental vaccine was 95%
effective.
    Moderna, which went public in 2018, has received nearly $1 billion in research and
development funding from the U.S. government and has a deal worth $1.5 billion to supply 100
million doses. The U.S. government has an option for another 400 million doses and Moderna also
has supply deals with other countries. 
    
    Below are more details on Moderna's vaccine: 
    
    TYPE
    - The experimental vaccine, called mRNA-1273, is based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology,
which relies on synthetic genes that can be generated and manufactured in weeks, and produced at
scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines. Pfizer's vaccine also uses mRNA technology.
    
    - Other firms developing COVID-19 vaccines that use mRNA technology include Germany's Curevac
 and U.S. biotech firm Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
    
    - An authorized, safe and effective mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 would be a first for the
technology, which has previously not been used for an approved vaccine or drug.
    
    - Moderna's vaccine can be stored for up to six months at -20 Celsius though it is expected
to be stable for 30 days at normal fridge temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36°-46°F).
Those are less onerous requirements than Pfizer's, which must be kept ultra-cold temperatures of
-70 degrees Celsius, but can last in normal refrigeration for up to five days, or up to 15 days
in a thermal shipping box.  
    
    REGULATORY AND PRODUCTION TIMELINE
    - The United Kingdom's health regulator started a real-time review of its experimental
COVID-19 vaccine in October. The European Medicines Agency, Canada and Switzerland have also
begun rolling reviews.
    
    - Moderna expects to be able to produce 20 million doses by the end of the year, and between
500 million and 1 billion in 2021. 
    
    TRIALS
    - The company was among the first to conduct COVID-19 vaccine human trials, starting in March
and its late-stage 30,000 participant testing began on July 27 in the United States. It finished
enrolling participants in October.
    
    - The company slowed enrollment in September to increase the diversity of the trial
population. It ultimately enrolled 3,000 Black American participants and more than 6,000
participants who are Hispanic.
    
    - The vaccine candidate is being tested at about 89 clinical research sites in the United
States.
    
    - Moderna's U.S. trial was the first under the government's Operation Warp Speed program and
is funded by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.
    
MODERNA SUPPLY DEALS
(most recent first)          
 REGION        DOSES                 FUNDING         EXPECTED DELIVERIES      FURTHER
 U.S.          100 mln + option for  $1.53 bln       Unspecified                          
               400 mln more                                                   
 EU            80 mln + option for   Unspecified     Unspecified                          
               80 mln more                                                    
 Canada        Unspecified           Unspecified     Unspecified                          
 Japan         50 mln doses, to be   Unspecified     H1 of 2021                           
               distributed by                                                 
               Takeda                                                         
 Israel        Unspecified           Unspecified     Unspecified                          
 Qatar         Unspecified           Unspecified     As soon as vaccine is                
                                                     approved and released    
 
(Source: Reuters reporting, press releases, clinical trial registers)    

 (Reporting by Manas Mishra, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Caroline Humer and Edwina Gibbs)
