U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing some welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.

The FDA announced the authorization on Friday after the agency’s panel of outside experts on Thursday endorsed its use. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)