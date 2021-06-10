CDC: heart inflammation cases in ages 16-24 higher than expected after mRNA COVID-19 shots

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Preliminary findings from two vaccine safety monitoring systems suggest a higher-than-expected number of cases of heart inflammation after the second dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in 16 to 24 year olds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The limited data shows that most of the patients - at least 81 percent of them - had a full recovery from their symptoms, the CDC said in a presentation here prepared for an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that is meeting on Thursday.