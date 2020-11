Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine could get British regulatory approval by the end of the week, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

British regulators are about to start a formal appraisal of the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech SE, with the National Health Service told to be ready to administer the doses by Dec. 1, the Telegraph said bit.ly/3pPb5oF. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)